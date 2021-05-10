The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NYSE LEV traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $4,978,000.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

The Fly

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit