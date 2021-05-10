The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Coverage Initiated at Desjardins

Desjardins started coverage on shares of The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on The Lion Electric in a report on Friday. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

NYSE LEV traded down $0.45 on Monday, hitting $17.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,554,165. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. The Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $35.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $728,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $4,978,000.

About The Lion Electric

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.