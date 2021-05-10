The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to Buyback $300.00 million in Shares

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

ODP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of The ODP from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The ODP from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The ODP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The ODP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.12. 393,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.42. The ODP has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.33.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The ODP’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 28,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $1,149,259.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,928 shares in the company, valued at $4,044,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

