The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $259 million-$262 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.92 million.

Shares of TTD traded down $165.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $495.45. 266,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.59, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $695.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $771.22. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. Research analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research upgraded The Trade Desk from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $808.15.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 41,596 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $864.18, for a total transaction of $35,946,431.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,108,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 185,678 shares of company stock valued at $146,453,666. 12.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

