The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 18.5%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $528.09 and last traded at $539.00. Approximately 45,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 799,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.43.
TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.15.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.22. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.59, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.
About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
