The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Price Down 18.5%

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) was down 18.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $528.09 and last traded at $539.00. Approximately 45,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 799,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.43.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Trade Desk from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $695.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $771.22. The company has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.59, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 19.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total value of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,678 shares of company stock worth $146,453,666 in the last quarter. 12.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,129,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,691,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,393,000 after acquiring an additional 67,404 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $272,354,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 255,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Trade Desk by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,860,000 after acquiring an additional 39,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

