The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 1,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,292,021. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

TRV stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $161.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,702. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.10 and a twelve month high of $162.71.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

