Thisoption Trading Down 54.4% Over Last 7 Days (TONS)

Thisoption (CURRENCY:TONS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Thisoption has traded down 54.4% against the US dollar. One Thisoption coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000915 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Thisoption has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $9.00 worth of Thisoption was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00065460 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $272.64 or 0.00488889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 107% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.21 or 0.00244249 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003808 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $675.83 or 0.01211859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00029810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.74 or 0.00722166 BTC.

Thisoption’s total supply is 180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,514,569 coins. Thisoption’s official Twitter account is @thisoption and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Thisoption is medium.com/@thisoption.com . The official website for Thisoption is extons.io

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thisoption directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thisoption should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thisoption using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

