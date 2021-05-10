Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,030 Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Prism Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 145.2% in the first quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 59,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.3% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 8,388 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 22,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,616,000. Finally, WC Walker & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter.

QQQM stock opened at $137.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.59. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $109.69 and a one year high of $140.85.

