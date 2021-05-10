Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Cuts Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

NYSE KMB opened at $135.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $128.02 and a twelve month high of $160.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.84.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 66.18%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

