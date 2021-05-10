Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Decreases Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its position in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in HEICO were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in shares of HEICO by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HEICO by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 26.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI stock opened at $141.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a PEG ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.56. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $81.56 and a 52 week high of $142.89.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. HEICO had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $417.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,589.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HEICO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.88.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

