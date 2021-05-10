Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 11.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Bainco International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after buying an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after buying an additional 22,776 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59. The stock has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMCSA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist boosted their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.