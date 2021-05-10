Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,070 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $86.26 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,232.11, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.33.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

