Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 2,688 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,688 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 671,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,572,000 after acquiring an additional 42,202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Envista by 596.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Envista in the 4th quarter worth $3,032,000.

Get Envista alerts:

NYSE:NVST opened at $45.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVST. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Envista currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,043.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total transaction of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 285,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,946,934. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.