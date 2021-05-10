Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 960 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 48.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total transaction of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,442.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,195 shares of company stock worth $6,774,381 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOC opened at $370.63 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $335.75 and its 200 day moving average is $309.55. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $375.93.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $390.08.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

