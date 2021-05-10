Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 7,555 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.
- On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.
- On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.
- On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $33.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.
