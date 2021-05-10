Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Major Shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 7,555 Shares

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total value of $214,486.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 13,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $338,780.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $251,900.00.

On Friday, April 16th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 5,000 shares of Thryv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $130,350.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 20,000 shares of Thryv stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $475,600.00.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $27.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $33.40.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $3.05. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at about $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $609,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THRY shares. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides print and digital marketing services, and Software as a Service (SaaS) business management tools for small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). The company operates in two segments, Marketing Services and SaaS. It prints yellow pages that are co-branded with various local telephone service providers.

