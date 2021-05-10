TI Fluid Systems’ (TIFS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 285.33 ($3.73).

LON TIFS opened at GBX 293 ($3.83) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 252.54. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 129 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 318.50 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.89.

In other TI Fluid Systems news, insider William Kozyra sold 404,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 280 ($3.66), for a total value of £1,131,200 ($1,477,920.04).

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

