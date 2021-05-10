Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Given “Hold” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their hold rating on shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) in a research report released on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $12.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tidewater from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Tidewater has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $15.92.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Tidewater had a negative net margin of 53.51% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDW. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tidewater during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 71,198 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Tidewater in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

