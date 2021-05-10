Tidex Token Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded down 24.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Tidex Token has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tidex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tidex Token has traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $468.12 or 0.00850125 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00065296 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 148.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00248400 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $665.94 or 0.01209378 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00029733 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $394.99 or 0.00717330 BTC.

Tidex Token Coin Profile

Tidex Token’s total supply is 99,999,981 coins and its circulating supply is 9,504,980 coins. Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tidex Token is tidex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Tidex token (TDX) is a premined loyalty reward token built on the Waves platform. The tokens are awarded to active traders on Tidex platform with a daily trade rate above 1 BTC. “

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

