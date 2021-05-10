Tierion (TNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $54,528.00

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. Tierion has a market cap of $59.19 million and $54,528.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Tierion has traded up 1,390.6% against the US dollar. One Tierion coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00084252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00018914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.05 or 0.00064418 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.28 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $436.48 or 0.00779913 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00052045 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,970.15 or 0.08880830 BTC.

About Tierion

Tierion is a coin. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 coins. The official website for Tierion is tierion.com . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tierion is a platform for data verification. Tierion works by creating a proof that links data to a transaction on a blockchain. This is called anchoring. Anyone with this proof can verify the data’s integrity and timestamp without relying on a trusted authority. “

Tierion Coin Trading

