Tornado (TCORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $673,822.20

Tornado (CURRENCY:TCORE) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. Tornado has a market cap of $673,822.20 and $707,785.00 worth of Tornado was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tornado coin can currently be purchased for $112.30 or 0.00192593 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tornado has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $437.98 or 0.00751108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.74 or 0.00068158 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.86 or 0.00244993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $703.59 or 0.01206610 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00029808 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.27 or 0.00743020 BTC.

Tornado Coin Profile

Tornado’s total supply is 6,000 coins. The official website for Tornado is tornado.finance . Tornado’s official Twitter account is @tornadofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “TCORE Vault is a Deflationary farming model forked from CORE, with an improved code. 20% of Total TCORE supply allocated on LGE for Liquidity is locked and earns TCORE tokens from the vault when users lock their LP tokens. LGE Contributors received TCORE tokens of equal value to their contribution (They received LP tokens + $TCORE tokens for their support). The TCORE Vaults earn a 1.5% fee from any Uniswap sell order and any transaction. TCORE Pools earn from profit strategy contracts to earn interest. “

Buying and Selling Tornado

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tornado directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tornado should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tornado using one of the exchanges listed above.

