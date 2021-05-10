Torray LLC Acquires 4,193 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Torray LLC raised its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 30.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,257 shares of company stock worth $5,387,496 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $119.27. 1,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,179. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.71.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. CoreSite Realty’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

COR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

