Torray LLC Buys 106 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IPG Photonics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,067,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $686,463,000 after purchasing an additional 129,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IPG Photonics by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,260,000 after acquiring an additional 489,602 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 862,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,925,000 after purchasing an additional 89,772 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $85,485,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 379,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,949,000 after purchasing an additional 254,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

IPGP traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $191.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,870. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 100.15 and a beta of 1.48. IPG Photonics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $262.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.09 and a quick ratio of 8.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.04 and its 200-day moving average is $218.89.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 1,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $356,024.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,233.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.10, for a total value of $661,343.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,304,137.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,104 shares of company stock worth $1,123,888. 34.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on IPG Photonics from $177.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark upgraded IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.77.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

