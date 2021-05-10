Torray LLC Buys 107 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,503 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Cooper Companies by 361.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 95.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COO stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.70. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,944. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.31 and a 200 day moving average of $368.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.92 and a 1-year high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,967 shares in the company, valued at $19,029,555.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on The Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.85.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

