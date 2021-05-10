Torray LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Torray LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810,196 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,184 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after buying an additional 1,388,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.91 on Monday, reaching $103.70. 43,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,045. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.33 and a 200-day moving average of $103.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.46 and a 1-year high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.