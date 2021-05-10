Torray LLC Grows Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Torray LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Global Endowment Management LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 108,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 60,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,606,000 after buying an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Night Owl Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 239,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 100,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Also, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $117.61. 37,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,603,678. The company has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 89.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.10.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.41.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

