Torray LLC Has $1.62 Million Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,056,000 after buying an additional 905,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,660,000 after acquiring an additional 298,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.90.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $14.68 on Monday, reaching $328.11. 3,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,968. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.44 and a fifty-two week high of $406.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.95.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.86, for a total value of $692,139.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 155,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,887,876.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 332,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,473,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,290 shares of company stock worth $55,986,806. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

