Torray LLC Increases Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Torray LLC grew its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,349 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 3.7% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $328.23. 8,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,790. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $355.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $349.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.53 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 3,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.18, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,206,233.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 1,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.47, for a total transaction of $347,441.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,607,730.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANSYS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.38.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

