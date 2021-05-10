Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Set at C$30.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$30.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TOU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$34.32.

TOU stock opened at C$28.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$29.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.95. The stock has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.95.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$688.37 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.4800001 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$24.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$123,130.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,778,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$216,188,517.85. Insiders have acquired a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $476,555 over the last 90 days.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

