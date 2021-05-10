Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $181.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trane Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.00.

TT opened at $183.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.93 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $73.73 and a 52 week high of $183.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TT. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

