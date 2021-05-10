Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) to post $710.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Travel + Leisure’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $751.34 million and the lowest is $623.00 million. Travel + Leisure reported sales of $343.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 107.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travel + Leisure will report full year sales of $3.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $3.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $4.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Travel + Leisure.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TNL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travel + Leisure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TNL stock opened at $65.63 on Monday. Travel + Leisure has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $68.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%.

In related news, insider James J. Savina sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $410,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 35,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.15, for a total transaction of $2,095,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,815 over the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Travel + Leisure (TNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.