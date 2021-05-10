Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trillium Therapeutics’ earnings. Trillium Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Trillium Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.73). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.21) to ($0.81). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trillium Therapeutics.

Get Trillium Therapeutics alerts:

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIL. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Trillium Therapeutics from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, insider Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $39,449.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Penka Petrova sold 5,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $58,856.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares in the company, valued at $30,004.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,112 shares of company stock worth $142,366 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $442,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 213,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 97,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIL stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.26. The company had a trading volume of 765,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.02 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70. Trillium Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.27.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the research and development of therapies for the treatment of cancer. It offers clinical programs, TTI-621 and TTI-622, target CD47, a signal that cancer cells frequently use to evade the immune system. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trillium Therapeutics (TRIL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trillium Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillium Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.