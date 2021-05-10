Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Morgan Stanley

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

TRMB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trimble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Get Trimble alerts:

Shares of TRMB opened at $79.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. Trimble has a twelve month low of $33.11 and a twelve month high of $84.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.79 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,108,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,676,521,000 after purchasing an additional 636,599 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $303,947,000 after acquiring an additional 301,612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,408,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,562,000 after acquiring an additional 284,790 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,994,563 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $199,947,000 after acquiring an additional 702,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.