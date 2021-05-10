TRON (TRX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.60 Billion

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 10th. In the last seven days, TRON has traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $10.20 billion and approximately $3.60 billion worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002078 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000566 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002145 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

