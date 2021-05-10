Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Tronox traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.31, with a volume of 1050722 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Tronox alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 14,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $278,795.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,120. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Tronox by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.65.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. Tronox had a net margin of 34.63% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.