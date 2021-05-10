Truadvice LLC Buys 118 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Truadvice LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,182,000 after buying an additional 11,655 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total transaction of $202,965.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,836 shares of company stock valued at $8,423,479. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $319.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $140.01 and a 52-week high of $323.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $316.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.50. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

