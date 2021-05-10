Truadvice LLC Buys 1,810 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Truadvice LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $301,177,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 241.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,876,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.19.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $61.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.23. The company has a market capitalization of $82.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.66.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.