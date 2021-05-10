Truadvice LLC Cuts Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Truadvice LLC lowered its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,296 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors grew its stake in Comcast by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 850,725 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 720,634 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,761,000 after purchasing an additional 22,776 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,750,000 after purchasing an additional 259,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 465,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

