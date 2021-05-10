Truadvice LLC Raises Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 11.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth about $116,469,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dover by 532.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,471,000 after acquiring an additional 409,875 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Dover by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 643,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,230,000 after acquiring an additional 358,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dover by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its position in Dover by 469.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 273,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,575,000 after acquiring an additional 225,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Shares of DOV opened at $152.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $153.63.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

