Truadvice LLC Sells 2,621 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Truadvice LLC lowered its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Truadvice LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 15,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $67.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Argus raised their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.