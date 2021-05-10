Truadvice LLC Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $55.89.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.