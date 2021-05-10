Truadvice LLC Takes Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 415,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,144 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $336,000.

Shares of CMBS stock opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.05 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. iShares CMBS ETF has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $55.89.

Read More: Tariff

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit