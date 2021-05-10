Truist Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $115.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MNST has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $100.10.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.25 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $63.38 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 40.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.21 and a 200-day moving average of $89.13.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after purchasing an additional 228,420 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,863,000 after acquiring an additional 87,355 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

