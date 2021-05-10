Truist Securities Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $25.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
FNKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.
Shares of FNKO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $25.52.
In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.
Funko Company Profile
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.
Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?
Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.