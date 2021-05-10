Truist Securities Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $25.00

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price raised by Truist Securities from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Funko from $6.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.77.

Shares of FNKO opened at $25.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41. Funko has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $25.52.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth $4,671,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Funko by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 101,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Funko by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,370,000 after purchasing an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Funko by 36.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 295,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Funko in the fourth quarter valued at $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

