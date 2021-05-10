Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $674 million-$682 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $677.29 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRUP. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trupanion from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.57.

NASDAQ TRUP traded down $7.89 on Monday, hitting $75.39. 423,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,884.28 and a beta of 2.01. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trupanion will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robin A. Ferracone acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,106.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,502 shares of company stock valued at $14,366,125. Corporate insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

