Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,713,360,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,684,747,000 after buying an additional 6,132,846 shares during the period. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 19,857,892 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,040,554,000 after buying an additional 4,229,746 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 209.8% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,549,858 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $238,412,000 after buying an additional 3,081,065 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,231,822 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $536,147,000 after buying an additional 2,615,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $58.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $266.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.99 and a 200-day moving average of $51.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $58.58.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Truist increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

