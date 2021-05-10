Trustcore Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter worth $791,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Pinterest from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $107.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.81.

In related news, Director Jeremy S. Levine sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $12,970,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $5,948,952.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,948,952.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 827,687 shares of company stock worth $63,867,719 over the last 90 days.

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $59.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.53 and a beta of 1.40. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $89.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

