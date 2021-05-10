Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tsakos Energy Navigation is a leading provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. It was incorporated in 1993 as an exempted company under the laws of Bermuda under the name Maritime Investment Fund Limited. In 1996, Maritime Investment Fund Limited was renamed MIF Limited. Their common shares were listed in 1993 on the Oslo Stock Exchange and the Bermuda Stock Exchange although they delisted from the OSE in March 2005 due to limited trading. The Company’s shares are no longer actively traded on the Bermuda exchange. In July 2001, the Company’s name was changed to Tsakos Energy Navigation to enhance their brand recognition in the tanker industry, particularly among charterers. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Tsakos Energy Navigation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.31.

NYSE:TNP opened at $9.40 on Thursday. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $171.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.64.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.39). Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.31 million. Equities analysts predict that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,103,036 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 65,303 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 633,430 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after acquiring an additional 43,326 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 108,702 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 13,832 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 87,567 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 61 conventional tankers, two LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

