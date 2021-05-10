Tucows (TSE:TC) Given “Outperform” Rating at CIBC

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at CIBC in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$70.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.97% from the company’s current price.

Tucows stock traded up C$1.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$95.85. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,379. Tucows has a fifty-two week low of C$73.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$120.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.72. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$99.48.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$92.26 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tucows will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

