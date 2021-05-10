Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates C$51.00 Price Target for Enbridge (TSE:ENB)

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$51.00 price target on Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENB. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Tudor Pickering lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge to C$51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$51.36.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.09 on Friday. Enbridge has a 52-week low of C$35.80 and a 52-week high of C$49.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$97.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$46.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$43.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.33, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$10.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 219.36%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.