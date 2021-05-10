Tudor Pickering Increases Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target to C$10.00

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$10.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enerplus to C$10.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$9.34.

Enerplus stock opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.91. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$2.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.42.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$195.10 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a may 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

