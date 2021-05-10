Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. 707,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tupperware Brands (TUP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit