Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tupperware Brands’ earnings. Tupperware Brands reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Tupperware Brands will report full year earnings of $2.83 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.41 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Tupperware Brands.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 23.64% and a net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $460.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.05 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tupperware Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tupperware Brands from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tupperware Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, CFO Cassandra Harris acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.15 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,463.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricio Cuesta acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $83,370.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 47,487 shares of company stock worth $1,179,318. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,917,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 395,849 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,814,000 after buying an additional 1,425,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tupperware Brands by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,640,000 after buying an additional 226,610 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 744,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,123,000 after buying an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tupperware Brands by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 668,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after acquiring an additional 437,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TUP traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. 707,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,789. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 3.01. Tupperware Brands has a 12 month low of $2.32 and a 12 month high of $38.59.

Tupperware Brands Company Profile

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

