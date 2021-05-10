Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$528.01 million during the quarter.

TSE:TRQ opened at C$25.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$16.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion and a PE ratio of 10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of C$6.30 and a 1-year high of C$25.71.

TRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$1.64.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

